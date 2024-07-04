 
Geo News

King Charles, Kate Middleton health crisis spotlights Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice did a 'marvelous' job standing alongside King Charles in place of Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

King Charles, Kate Middleton health crisis spotlights Princess Beatrice
King Charles, Kate Middleton health crisis spotlights Princess Beatrice

As King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer, Princess Beatrice has come forward to support royal duties.

During a recent conversation on GBN America, US commentator Lee Cohen praised Princess Beatrice for adapting her new role.

Referring to Princess Anne's recent horse accident, Cohen said, "When the Princess Royal had that terrible accident last week, I read that and the first thing I thought of was who is going to carry out these royal duties?"

However, Princess Beatrice recently accompanied King Charles during a meeting with Japanese Emperor Naruhito, showcasing her commitment to royal duties.

Cohen praised her saying, "she did a marvelous job. She was actually sitting, hugging and talking to everyone."

King Charles and Kate Middleton's health concerns have placed spotlight on members like Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, who are not senior royals but have been actively participating in official events.

Cohen explained, "As we're seeing with King Charles and Kate, we need to rely on Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara Tindall too. They're very popular and they're really hard-working.

"They're independent, they have their own careers, but they love the royal family and they have a real sense of royal duty," he added.

BTS Jin to make appearance at 2024 Olympics as torchbearer
BTS Jin to make appearance at 2024 Olympics as torchbearer
Amy Robach recalls 'traumatic' 4th July accident: 'Really serious'
Amy Robach recalls 'traumatic' 4th July accident: 'Really serious'
Taylor Swift influence changes name of a city in Germany?
Taylor Swift influence changes name of a city in Germany?
Brad Pitt doubles Angelina Jolie stress leaving her weak
Brad Pitt doubles Angelina Jolie stress leaving her weak
Travis Kelce teases more cameo appearances at Taylor Swift shows
Travis Kelce teases more cameo appearances at Taylor Swift shows
'Big Daddy' producer recalls Adam Sandler's bond with Cole, Dylan Sprouse twins
'Big Daddy' producer recalls Adam Sandler's bond with Cole, Dylan Sprouse twins
Ben Affleck listens to Matt Damon advice amid Jennifer Lopez split
Ben Affleck listens to Matt Damon advice amid Jennifer Lopez split
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle running after public respect and favor
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle running after public respect and favor