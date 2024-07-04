King Charles, Kate Middleton health crisis spotlights Princess Beatrice

As King Charles and Kate Middleton battle cancer, Princess Beatrice has come forward to support royal duties.

During a recent conversation on GBN America, US commentator Lee Cohen praised Princess Beatrice for adapting her new role.

Referring to Princess Anne's recent horse accident, Cohen said, "When the Princess Royal had that terrible accident last week, I read that and the first thing I thought of was who is going to carry out these royal duties?"

However, Princess Beatrice recently accompanied King Charles during a meeting with Japanese Emperor Naruhito, showcasing her commitment to royal duties.

Cohen praised her saying, "she did a marvelous job. She was actually sitting, hugging and talking to everyone."

King Charles and Kate Middleton's health concerns have placed spotlight on members like Princess Beatrice and her sister, Princess Eugenie, who are not senior royals but have been actively participating in official events.

Cohen explained, "As we're seeing with King Charles and Kate, we need to rely on Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara Tindall too. They're very popular and they're really hard-working.

"They're independent, they have their own careers, but they love the royal family and they have a real sense of royal duty," he added.