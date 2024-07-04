Photo: Jennifer Garner 'forced to look out' for Ben Affleck due to Lopez woes?

Jennifer Garner is reportedly concerned about the father of her kids, Ben Affleck, amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes.

A source recently revealed to Life & Style, “People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time. He’s in a bad place and has been isolating.”

The insider even claimed that the Daredevil star “is close to his breaking point” after dealing with Jennifer Lopez’s tantrums for two years, and is leaning on former wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three kids.

Speaking of Jennifer Garner, the source added, “Jen’s opening up to friends like never before about it, explaining why she’s been so involved lately and is often seen visiting Ben. She wants to finally share her side of the story.”

Another insider spilled the bean that Jennifer Garner saw Lopez and Ben’s split coming a long time ago.

“Jen definitely had doubts that Ben and J. Lo would work out,” they declared and continued, “But she says her biggest concern is Ben spiraling worse than before.”

“She won’t let that happen” as “Jen’s moved on from Ben as a husband, but because of the children they share [Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12], she’ll always feel responsible for him,” they concluded.

This news comes as a shock for fans as previously it was reported that Jennifer Garner has already said "no" to the couple's drama.