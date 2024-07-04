Lisa Vanderpump's father John breaths his last

Lisa Vanderpump announced her father’s John Vanderpump dismal news with a heartbreaking note.



The 63-year-old reality star took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday morning and announced that her father had passed away, with a throwback picture of her with John.

Lisa posted an outdoor photo of herself posing with her dad which seems to be England, their native land.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills veteran penned down in the caption, “I will miss you daddy …Broken-hearted.”

“Rest in peace,” she added.

Lisa did not reveal when her father died and also did not share his cause of death.

Moreover, the TV personality’s daughter Pandora Vanderpump commented a heart in the comment section to address her grandfather’s death.

In a previous interview with DailyMail, Lisa gushed over her parent’s upbringing, she said, “My parents gave me a great upbringing but they didn’t give me anything financially, so I’ve always had autonomy in my life.”

For those unversed, Lisa is the youngest child of John and Jean Vanderpump.