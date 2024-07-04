 
Ellen DeGeneres cancels tour stops last-minute amid controversy

Ellen DeGeneres cancelled 'Ellen's Last Stand... Up' tour dates promising refunds

July 04, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres cancelled her upcoming performances of stand-up tour Ellen's Last Stand... Up.

According to the Ticketmaster website, the cancellations affect shows scheduled in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago over the coming months.

"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event," the statement read.

This tour marks DeGeneres' return to live comedy since the allegations of a toxic work environment surfaced around her former talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

With the real reason behind the cancellation remains under wraps, tickets for other tour dates remain available for purchase.

DeGeneres kicked off her tour in June, with performances already held in Los Angeles and Santa Rosa, California.

Reports indicate she addressed the controversy during these shows, making light-hearted remarks about being perceived as "mean" in the industry.

According to SAGate report, DeGeneres said in Santa Rosa, "I am many things, but I am not mean."

