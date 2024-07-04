 
Vanessa Hudgens becomes first-time mom with husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker have welcomed their first child together

Vanessa Hudgens is officially a mom with the birth of her first child with her MLB player husband Cole Tucker.

The High School Musical star, 35, has not yet revealed the birthdate, sex, and name of the newborn but the family of three was seen leaving a Santa Monica hospital on July 3, which also happened to be Tucker's 28th birthday.

The first-time mother made sure to share an appreciation post for her husband just in time.

"Happy birthday to my slice of heaven," she wrote on the post, which featured photos of the couple and Tucker and their dog. "You make the world a brighter place just by being you."

Prior to the birth of her child, Hudgens did not shy away from walking the red carpet with her baby bump, which she debuted at the 2024 Oscars in March in black long-sleeved, floor-length dress.

Hudgens exchanged their vows with Tucker in a jungle wedding in Tulum, Mexico, and as per Vogue, wrote her own vows.

“[Writing my own vows] was important to me,” Hudgens told Vogue. “I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them. It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love. It’s just beautiful. I loved it.”

