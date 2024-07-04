Kim Kardashian mom shames Khloe for calling her kids on holiday trip

Kim Kardashian and Kloe Kardashian were seen having a bickering session in the last week’s episode as they continue to argue over their parenting styles.

Their fight crossed over into this week's episode where they continued their Aspen trip, as tensions grew during a dinner.

In regards to the bickering session between the Kardashian sisters, Kim was talking about how she was going to meet Gypsy Rose Blanchard after their trip, and Khloe interrupted the whole conversation by calling her daughter True.

During the call True asked her mom where she is and she admitted, "I’m at a restaurant." To this the tyke adds, "Why do you look so funny?" inciting another response from her mother where she wonders "I look funny? I’m wearing a furry hat."

In a later confessional however, Kim addressed the entire interaction between the mother and daughter and went as far as to say, "Here we go again. She just is so stuck on what’s going on at home that she can’t have a good time. We don’t get to do this very often anymore, it’s like really rare that we go on these family vacations and I just want like Khloe to like enjoy the dinner, enjoy the moment, be present with us."

The mother herself also added, "it’s not that I don’t want her to speak to her kids, it’s just the times she’s always choosing to take away from us. It just seems every time we’re together, she has to take away that time to talk to the kids, and that’s just what’s so annoying."



It is pertinent to mention that the rest of the family also seemed a bit upset in their own confessionals as their mother Kris also added, "I love you and I’m not gonna take sides but Kim’s got a point. Get off your phone. We’re right here!"