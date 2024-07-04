Inside Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid's ‘full blown' romance

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are reportedly “very happy” in their "full-blown relationship.”



An insider spilled to People magazine that the supermodel and the Maestro actor “manage to spend time together” despite their hectic schedules as they “enjoy each other company.”

“I wasn't sure this was anything other than a casual fling when it started, but it has grown more serious,” the confidant shared about the pair.

As per the source, Gigi had a “crush” on Cooper before they started dating, and the two now "have a good solid social life and are happy."



Another insider told the outlet, “Considering how busy they both are with work and family, they have managed to keep this alive and are going strong.”

“They had a solid start and it has built from there. Each admires the success of the other, and they have kids in common,” a tipster said.

The source continued that Gigi and Cooper have "made their relationship a priority in their otherwise busy lives" and the couple "talk about serious things" but also "joke a great deal."



For those unversed, the two sparked romance rumors in October 2023, when they were seen enjoying dinner together at an Italian restaurant in New York City.