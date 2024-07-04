 
Geo News

Inside Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid's ‘full blown' romance

Gigi Hadid is 'very happy' in her relationship with Bradley Cooper

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Inside Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadids ‘full blown romance
Inside Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid's ‘full blown' romance

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are reportedly “very happy” in their "full-blown relationship.”

An insider spilled to People magazine that the supermodel and the Maestro actor “manage to spend time together” despite their hectic schedules as they “enjoy each other company.”

“I wasn't sure this was anything other than a casual fling when it started, but it has grown more serious,” the confidant shared about the pair.

As per the source, Gigi had a “crush” on Cooper before they started dating, and the two now "have a good solid social life and are happy."

Another insider told the outlet, “Considering how busy they both are with work and family, they have managed to keep this alive and are going strong.”

“They had a solid start and it has built from there. Each admires the success of the other, and they have kids in common,” a tipster said.

The source continued that Gigi and Cooper have "made their relationship a priority in their otherwise busy lives" and the couple "talk about serious things" but also "joke a great deal."

For those unversed, the two sparked romance rumors in October 2023, when they were seen enjoying dinner together at an Italian restaurant in New York City.

Ben Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez finds solace in his ex Jennifer Garner amid divorce
Ben Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez finds solace in his ex Jennifer Garner amid divorce
Vanessa Hudgens becomes first-time mom with husband Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens becomes first-time mom with husband Cole Tucker
Tom Cruise takes major decision about daughter Suri amid estrangement
Tom Cruise takes major decision about daughter Suri amid estrangement
Lucky Daye gushes over his collaboration with Bruno Mars
Lucky Daye gushes over his collaboration with Bruno Mars
Ellen DeGeneres cancels tour stops last-minute amid controversy
Ellen DeGeneres cancels tour stops last-minute amid controversy
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest mugshot goes viral as art exhibit
Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest mugshot goes viral as art exhibit
Zac Efron reflects on ‘Hilarious' incident from ‘High School Musical'
Zac Efron reflects on ‘Hilarious' incident from ‘High School Musical'
Michael Easton remembers ‘Emotional' last day on ‘General Hospital' set
Michael Easton remembers ‘Emotional' last day on ‘General Hospital' set