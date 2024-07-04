Ellen DeGeneres finally breaks silence on year-long accusations against her

Ellen DeGeneres admits that she can be many things but 'mean'

Ellen DeGeneres is in the Bay Area for her comeback tour, titled as “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up,” suggesting that this is the final show for the former TV personality.

There Ellen took the opportunity to thank the audience for showing up at the Santa Rosa during part of a three-night set on Monday and said to the crowd, “Thank you for still caring.”

According to SFGATE, the vibe at the Ellen DeGeneres show was very reminiscent which ran for almost 20 years and was one of the most successful daytime talk shows in TV history.

Ellen also took opportunity to address the controversial label that apparently got her “kicked her out of the show business," as well during her time on stage and admitted, “I am many things, but I am not mean.”

It is pertinent to mention that this report came months after comedian Kevin T. Porter started a thread on X asking people to share their stories about “Ellen being mean.”

The former TV personality also went on to add, “I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me. Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity. I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman.”

During the Q&A, Ellen also stated that she plans on disappearing from the public eye once her stand-up special comes to a close and “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

She also addressed the audience that, “For those of you keeping score, this is the second time I’ve been kicked out of show business. Eventually they’re going to kick me out for a third time because I’m mean, old, and gay.”

In regards to Ellen’s show cancellation, it came back in 2020 after 11 allegations were made against DeGeneres by old guests and crew members, claiming the host was perpetuating a toxic environment.

At the time Buzzfeed News, alleged that the behind-the-scenes environment was starkly contrasted with the warm, generous Ellen beloved by the public.