Zack Snyder enthralls Henry Cavill's fans with major update

Snyder's Justice League, starring Henry Cavill as Superman, has never had a formal theatrical release

July 04, 2024

Zack Snyder has recently dropped some hints about the return of British heartthrob, Henry Cavill, as the iconic Superman to the big screen, giving fans a long-awaited moment of closure and excitement.

The development comes seven years after the original release of the Last Son of Kryptonite, and the movie could potentially attract a global fan base.

Snyder, who was previously set to direct the first major crossover film starring Cavill in the DCEU, was replaced by Joss Whedon due to a personal tragedy.

After a fan campaign, Snyder's version was released on HBO Max in 2021 and is now rumored to be set for a theatrical release.

After nearly five years of passionate social media campaigning by fans, Snyder’s Justice League transitioned from rumour to reality when it premiered on HBO Max three years ago.

Snyder’s version of the movie differs significantly from Joss Whedon’s. His Justice League version, starring Cavill as Superman, has never had a formal theatrical release due to its exclusive nature to HBO Max.

A limited release would allow DCEU fans to experience one of Snyder's greatest cinematic achievements.

It is to be noted here that the reason for Cavill being dropped from playing Superman was because James Gunn made the decision to reboot the entire DCU. 

Now, actor David Corenswet has been cast to play a new Superman.

