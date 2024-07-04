Kate Middleton awaits final greenlight for Wimbledon appearance

 
Kate Middleton is eager to attend Wimbledon as she awaits just one last update which will confirm her appearance.

The Princess of Wales is a known benefactor of the All England Club since 2016 and is an avid tennis player herself which is why she has had the opportunity of presenting the prestigious trophy to the winner over the past few years.

However, this time Kate had to face a major setback in the form of her cancer diagnosis, which she announced in March 2024.

But on the other hand, the Kensington Palace has neither agreed nor denied her appearance at the sporting event which kicked off this week.

According to The Mirror, the mum of three is now waiting for a final report from her team of doctors and physicians to decide if she is well enough to attend Wimbledon.

Royal fans previously got a hint of her attendance at the tennis tournament when Kate announced her Trooping of Color appearance and said that she is "making good progress" but "there are good days and bad days."

Moreover, she had also shared her hopes of "joining a few public engagements over the summer.”

