'X-men' makers once against Hugh Jackman casting as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman and Wolverine are inseparable, but the Australian actor revealed he was not the first choice for the role, and some of the makers were against his casting.



During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 55-year-old recalled his awkward audition in the trailer of the film's director, Bryan Singer, after original choice Dougray Scott exited due to a schedule clash.

Besides the director, the 2000s X-Men screenwriter Tom DeSanto was also there, and Hugh remembers he was not quite impressed by his reading.

"He's just going, 'Quiet… Quieter… Quieter,'" he recounted. "By the end, I couldn't even hear myself," noting, "I could tell he was like, 'Why on my lunch hour am I auditioning some guy for a part that I've already cast?' He was ****** off."

The Greatest Showman star, however, had one ally in his corner: Marvel's now chief and then X-Men producer assistant Kevin Feige, who was key to his casting.

The studio chief himself told the outlet some of the makers were against his casting because he was too tall, as Wolverine in the comics is rather short.

"There was a scramble to get our Wolverine," adding, "was very excited about this Australian guy, who had been rejected initially."

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit the theatres on July 26.