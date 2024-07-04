Prince William refuses to forgive Prince Andrew for his treatment of Kate Middleton

Prince William reportedly holds a massive grudge against Prince Andrew for the way he treated Kate Middleton.

Revelations about all of this has been brought to light by royal author and commentator Richard Kay.

He weighed in on all of this during one of his most recent interviews with OK magazine.

While starting off this chat Mr Kay revealed, “William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the-then Kate ­Middleton to the royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him.”

But “For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once — it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore.”

All in all, in the eyes of both the father and son, “It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style.”