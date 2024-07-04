Prime Video swings an axe on 'Outer Range' after season 2

The journey of Outer Range at Amazon Prime Video came to an end after two seasons.



As Variety reported, the show was headed by Josh Brolin and the first season was dropped in 2022.

The streamer's decision comes as a surprise because the sci-fi drama ratings were showing good strength and after its recent season, it shot up to third spot on the Nielsen Streaming Originals chart in the US.

Besides Josh, other members of the show include Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton.

The description of the Outer Range reads, "'Outer Range' centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon in the form of a dark void at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness."

It continued, "The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season Two, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter's sudden disappearance."

"The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts."