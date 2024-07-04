Photo: Kevin Costner’s 'world about to crumble' amid series of failure: Source

Kevin Costner is seemingly feeling down in the dumps after his latest project failed to impress fans.

As fans will know, Kevin’s “passion project” Horizon: An American Saga recently premiered in theatres.

However, the Western did not receive much praise from audiences and as per the latest report of Life & Style, this is causing Kevin a great deal of pain.

A tipster recently told the publication, “For all his bravado, he’s terrified Horizon will bleed him dry and he’ll lose a huge chunk of savings.”

They also addressed, “And, of course, all the personal knocks he’s getting are adding to his stress!”

They also maintained that after spending decades in the industry, “he knows Hollywood and how this works and knows the best way to handle it is to take it on the chin and come back and be less reclusive, which is why he’s putting more of his personal life out there and talking so much.”

Nonetheless, they stated, “But he’s not sleeping well. He’s in crisis meetings over his projects. He can’t seem to get a hit movie, he can’t keep a girlfriend — and his ex seems happier than ever!

“He’s in a world of pain. Everything is caving in on him now. It’s only a matter of time before he crumbles!” they disclosed before signing off from the chat.