Photo: Kevin Costner in pain as ex-wife, bestie plan to wed: Report

Kevin Costner seemingly cannot see his former wife moving on with his best friend.

For those unversed, Kevin Costner and longtime partner Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce before the release of his much-anticipated Western, Horizon: An American Saga.

Following their split, it was rumoured that Kevin Costner is now dating Jewel, but now according to an insider privy to Life & Style, she has also called it quits with the American actor and filmmaker.

The insider confided that despite his professional Kevin is also stressed about his personal life, which has been a mess ever since his longtime partner Christine Baumgartner left his heart broken.

“Kevin never wanted the divorce but that’s the hand he was dealt, but seeing his ex getting ready to marry his old friend, and getting dumped by Jewel — it’s left him bruised!” the source continued and referred to Kevin’s close pal Josh Connor, who has reportedly found love with Christine Baumgartner.

Spilling the beans on this unexpected romance, a source previously shared with Daily Mail, “He also knows how important her children are to her – as his are to him. Trying to blend two families isn’t easy but she’s worth it.’”

It is pertinent to mention here that the couple sparked romance rumours when the were pictured together in January, and are reportedly tying the knot soon as Christine wants to “spend the rest of her life with” Josh.