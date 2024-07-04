Patrick Mahomes' mom admits 'online hate' made life 'super difficult'

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Martin, just expressed how fame has gotten the best of her life.

As she appeared as a guest on The Mom Game Podcast, the mom of three, confessed how she faced many downsides to the fame that came with having a son who is a three-time Super Bowl champion.

"As much as I say that we're blessed and Patrick's living his dream, it has been the hardest seven years of my adult life," the 48-year-old said of her eldest son, Patrick Mahomes.

With the rise of her son to stardom, she admitted that the fame came along with criticism and "hate" from people online, which whenever was directed at her kids, made her cry at night.

“I look at some of my friends on social media....and I’m jealous that they have this normal [life],” she added.

Randi continued, "Their kids are the same age as Patrick and Jackson and they have this normal situation and we don't," she continued. "It's super difficult."

Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, is also a mother to Jackson, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mahomes and a 12-year-old daughter, Mia, from another relationship.