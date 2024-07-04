 
Geo News

David Beckham 'mortified' as Victoria teases 'biggest fashion mistake:' Source

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham share four kids in marriage of 25 years

By
Web Desk

July 04, 2024

Photo: David Beckham mortified as Victoria teases biggest fashion mistake: Source
Photo: David Beckham 'mortified' as Victoria teases 'biggest fashion mistake:' Source

Recently, David Beckham and Victoria marked the silver anniversary of their nuptials by recreating their iconic purple wedding after party look.

For those unversed, the iconic couple got married on July 4, 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle, a place located close to Dublin.

Nonetheless, following their matrimonial ceremony, the footballer and legendary fashion designer changed their outfits and looked ravishing in monochromatic purple Antonio Berardi looks to cut their wedding cake.

Now, as per the latest findings of Daily Mail, Victoria Beckham is teasing her man because after recreating their purple cake cutting ceremony look he looks similar to the modern-day dancing man emoji in the purple suit.

Photo: David Beckham and wife Victoria recreating their wedding after party look
Photo: David Beckham and wife Victoria recreating their wedding after party look

As per the outlet, a friend close to the couple revealed, “Victoria is laughing her head off, she keeps saying it’s a good job that the emoji wasn’t around back in 1999.”

“She is finding the whole thing absolutely hilarious,” they also added of the former Spice Girls member.

Speaking of the sportsman’s purple suede shoes, the insider added, “David was like "oh my God" when he saw them.”

Before wrapping up the chat, the source also revealed, “Victoria’s shoes are so gorgeous but his are definitely one his fashion mistakes,” mentioning, “He was mortified when he saw them all of these years later.”

Kevin Costner's 'world about to crumble' amid series of failure: Source
Kevin Costner's 'world about to crumble' amid series of failure: Source
Kate Middleton's unhinged dive into being media fodder exposed
Kate Middleton's unhinged dive into being media fodder exposed
Kris Jenner makes 'really emotional' confession about 'little tumor'
Kris Jenner makes 'really emotional' confession about 'little tumor'
Kate Middleton's taught Buckingham Palace who's allergic to dignity
Kate Middleton's taught Buckingham Palace who's allergic to dignity
King Charles pen note after massive devastation strikes the Caribbean
King Charles pen note after massive devastation strikes the Caribbean
Prince George's reasons for never visiting Kate Middleton exposed
Prince George's reasons for never visiting Kate Middleton exposed
Kate Middleton awaits final greenlight for Wimbledon appearance
Kate Middleton awaits final greenlight for Wimbledon appearance
'X-men' makers once against Hugh Jackman casting as Wolverine
'X-men' makers once against Hugh Jackman casting as Wolverine