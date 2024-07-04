Photo: David Beckham 'mortified' as Victoria teases 'biggest fashion mistake:' Source

Recently, David Beckham and Victoria marked the silver anniversary of their nuptials by recreating their iconic purple wedding after party look.

For those unversed, the iconic couple got married on July 4, 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle, a place located close to Dublin.

Nonetheless, following their matrimonial ceremony, the footballer and legendary fashion designer changed their outfits and looked ravishing in monochromatic purple Antonio Berardi looks to cut their wedding cake.

Now, as per the latest findings of Daily Mail, Victoria Beckham is teasing her man because after recreating their purple cake cutting ceremony look he looks similar to the modern-day dancing man emoji in the purple suit.

Photo: David Beckham and wife Victoria recreating their wedding after party look

As per the outlet, a friend close to the couple revealed, “Victoria is laughing her head off, she keeps saying it’s a good job that the emoji wasn’t around back in 1999.”

“She is finding the whole thing absolutely hilarious,” they also added of the former Spice Girls member.

Speaking of the sportsman’s purple suede shoes, the insider added, “David was like "oh my God" when he saw them.”

Before wrapping up the chat, the source also revealed, “Victoria’s shoes are so gorgeous but his are definitely one his fashion mistakes,” mentioning, “He was mortified when he saw them all of these years later.”