Meghan Markle, Prince Harry love tales unveiled by 'Suits' star

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a growing definition of love, admits her ‘Suits’ co-star.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in California, share immense love towards one another.

Wendell Pierce, who played the father of Meghan’s character Rachel Zane tells The Sun: “When [Meghan] came into town, she got an award last year, had a chance to say hello and wish her and Prince Harry well and wish the children well,”

He told the outlet: “They look very much in love and were very happy, so that’s the most important thing.”

“I’ve gotten to see her just a few times since, and we’ve been able to reminisce and so it’s real, we have fond memories of working together,” the actor said.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.