Tom Brady honours 'most thoughtful' mom on 78th birthday

Tom Brady just celebrated his mother, Galynn Brady, as she turns 78 years old on July 4, 2024.

On Thursday, the former NFL quarterback penned a heartfelt birthday wish to his mom, via his official Instagram account.

In his caption, underneath a carousel of pictures, the 46-year-old sportsman wrote, "I always thought it was appropriate the country took a day off to celebrate my mom… she deserves it!"

He continued, "Happy Birthday to the most thoughtful, caring, loving person I’ve ever known."

"Thank you for being who you are, and giving all of us something to aspire to Thank you for your love and commitment and support of your family always!" the legendary footballer concluded.

In the uploaded pictures, Galynn could be seen smiling as she posed with her husband, Tom Brady Sr. and in another as she held a shopping bag in her hand.

She could also be seen in individual photo, as she posed with her son and grandchildren, who are Tom’s youngest kids, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake.

Even though not in the picture, Galynn is also a grandmother to Tom Brady’s eldest son, Jack.