Tom Brady mum cancer fight revealed amid birthday

Galynn Brady turned 78th on the Fourth of July; however, she has fought a long battle with breast cancer.



She was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and underwent chemotherapy several times. In a throwback interview with the NFL Network in 2017, she told the outlet how attending his son's Super Bowl felt.

"I just wanted to be there for Tommy, and I wanted to be there with our family," she said. "Everybody was going to the Super Bowl, and I didn't want to miss that."

In the same year, Tom's father told the Boston Globe, "She is doing great," adding, "She is getting out and playing golf and tennis and looks wonderful."

Meanwhile, the ex-NFL tight end paid her the tribute, writing, "I always thought it was appropriate the country took a day off to celebrate my mom… she deserves it!" adding, "Happy Birthday to the most thoughtful, caring, loving person I've ever known."

He concluded, "Thank you for being who you are and giving all of us something to aspire to ???????? Thank you for your love and commitment and support of your family always!."