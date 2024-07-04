 
Kourtney Kardashian reflects on previous fashion regret

The Kardashian star attended the 2009 Emmy Awards while she was pregnant with son Mason

July 04, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian shared one of her fashion regrets from the 2009 Emmy Awards.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, while preparing for the 2024 awards show she recalled the last award show she attended in 2009 with her sister Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney said, "I went to the Emmys 15 years ago, and the look was very different."

"I just wore this random gray — I don’t even know the designer, I don’t even know where I got it or how I even got dressed,” she added.

At the time she wore a strapless dark gray dress while she was also pregnant with her son, Mason.

Moreover, Kourtney asked Kim if she remembered any other details from the day and she recalled an “ugly bangle” Kourtney wore with the dress.

This time while she is getting ready to attend the 2024 ceremony, things have changed, Kourtney is now a mother of four, and at the end of 2023, she welcomed her son Rocky with her husband Travis Barker.

"This is the first big public thing that I’m doing, and it’s our first real date night out after having a baby," she noted.

"I feel like I would never be doing a red carpet right now if it wasn’t Travis performing and I’m, like, going to support him. Just, life with a newborn. I haven’t really gone anywhere besides Target once,” Kourtney explained.

