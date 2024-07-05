 
Pundits hail Kanye West visit: 'He is one of us'

Commentators in Russia are hailing Kanye West's visit to the country during the war

July 05, 2024

Pundits hail Kanye West visit: 'He is one of us'

Kanye West is facing allegations of antisemitism, received rave support when he landed in Moscow, Russia, as commentators hailed his visit during the war.

One of the news outlets claimed Ye, who was being canceled for his controversial statements, defeated the movement.

"In other words, Kanye cancels cancel culture," reads the post of Moskvichka, a news site set up by blogger Kristina Potupchik, according to The Bell.

Separately, Alexander Dungin, an ideologue who is said to be close to President Vladimir Putin, said, "Ideologically, Kanye West is one of us."

Multiple reports also reported that Ye was staying at the Four Seasons as a massive crowd covered the hotel outside. However, he did not appear to meet them.

This support, meanwhile, sparked anger in Ukraine, which was at war with Russia for three years. 

Its website, Myrotvorets, made by Ukrainian politician George Tuka, listed people who "have signs of crimes against the national security of Ukraine, peace, human security, and international law" and named Kanye the "enemy" of their state. However, it's unclear how much this could put his life in danger.

