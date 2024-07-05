Victoria, David Beckham mark their 25th wedding anniversary

Victoria and David Beckham celebrated their 25th anniversary and as always they don’t do anything casually.



The couple took to their official Instagram account separately on Thursday, July 4, and marked their 25th anniversary, sharing a heartwarming post for each other.

The 50-year-old fashion designer posted a bunch of throwback photos from the couple’s wedding celebration and preparations.

She also noted in her caption what each snap showcases.

It is pertinent to mention that, the couple got married on July 4, 1999.

Victoria shared the first photo of her with David Beckham and explained the photo in the caption, "@DavidBeckham and I testing our iconic thrones for size. Clearly, I loved mine from the start!”

Another photo is taken on a private plane with their son Brooklyn sitting on David’s lap. The snap also includes Victoria’s brother and sister, Christian and Louise, and David’s mom Sandra.

"Flying in style," she wrote in the caption. "Plenty of leg room as you can see.”

Moreover, she also included a picture of their wedding cake, noting, "Who could forget that cake and those naked fondant toppers?!”

On the other hand, David also posted a montage of photos from their wedding reception to celebrate their big day.

While referring to a clip of Victoria fitting into her purple dress from their wedding, he wrote in the caption, "We still got it @victoriabeckham Love You.”