Kourtney Kardashian discloses her favorite postpartum snack

In a recent episode of The Kardashian, the 45 year old Lemme co-founder, shared that she was constantly craving Ritz Bits.

Kourtney was shooting a promotional video for her gummy vitamin Lemme in the episode, when her long-time friend and PR guru Simon Huck asked about her post-pregnancy craving.

She replied, “Like a naughty thing I was craving was Ritz Bits. I had to eat like a pack of them a day."

For those unversed, Kourtney welcomed her fourth child, a son named Rocky Thirteen in November 2023 with her husband Travis Barker.

Moreover, in a previous episode of the reality TV show, the mother of four revealed that she stayed home straight 40 days after Rocky’s birth.

She explained in a confessional that she did so to let her body heal after giving birth.

"In many different cultures, women don't leave the house after having a baby for 40 days, to let your body have that time to heal and beyond that," she noted.

The reality star went on to say, "I'm really into attachment parenting. I really don't separate from him. I love being at home right now, like my time is dedicated to taking care of my baby and bonding with him."