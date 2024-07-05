 
Kelly Osbourne expresses regret over leaving music career

The TV personality and singer reflected on her decision to quit music

July 05, 2024

Kelly Osbourne regretted her decision of stepping away from music.

During a recent episode of the podcast, The Osbournes, the 39-year-old reality star was asked by his brother Jack Osbourne, if she has thought of “getting back in the game.”

She replied, “I've definitely thought about [getting back into music],” adding, “I've definitely thought about what my life would have been like if I didn't stop."

“It's definitely a regret. Will I do anything about that regret? I don't know,” she added.

While revealing why she left the music behind during her fame from MTV’s The Osbournes, Kelly said, “I was doing so much TV. I was doing so much touring, and so much publicity, and so many interviews, and I wanted to go out and have fun.”

The former Fashion Police host further added, “I didn't want it to be all work and no play, and I didn't know how to even that out and have any balance in my life.”

Moreover, Kelly also noted other reasons behind her quitting, “And it was bad, but I also covered up a lot of my insecurity, and a lot of the naysaying and comparisons and just s*** talking with drugs, so I numbed myself with it. So it kind of went hand in hand with that, with me, and I had to choose myself over all of that.”

For those unversed, Kelly participated in a singing competition show, The Masked Singer in 2019 and debuted her musical career in 2002.

