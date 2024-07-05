 
Zac Effron sails with women as ex Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first child

July 05, 2024

Zac Efron is seemingly enjoying his single life as he was last spotted sailing with several women on a yacht, the same day his ex Vanessa Hudgens gave birth to her first child. 

The 17 Again star was joined by four women, all in their sundresses, matching sets, sunglasses, and kitten heels, while Efron flexed his biceps in a short sleeved black t-shirt paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Efron completed his boat look with sunglasses, black belt and a baseball cap. The Baywatch actor was also accompanied by two male friends on his St. Tropiz voyage on Wednesday.

The group then dined at Loulou at Pampelonne beach.

Meanwhile, his High School Musical costar and former lover Hudgens also embraced motherhood the same day with a healthy baby.

The actress recently confirmed the baby news on Instagram Stories,

"We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media," she wrote on Thursday.

She added, "Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy." 

As for Efron's love life, he last dated fashion model Vanessa Valladares, who he met in June 2020 but broke up in April 2021.

