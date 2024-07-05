Josh Hartnett dishes on 'wild' Taylor Swift's concert in London

Josh Hartnett has shared his "wild" experience of attending Taylor Swift’s concert with his daughters in London.

Speaking with Hollywood Reporter, the 45-year-old actor revealed that he had "never experienced anything like it" when he took his daughters to see the pop sensation in action at Wembley Stadium.

"I went to the Eras Tour with my daughters recently, and it was wild," shared Josh, who attended the concert along with his wife Tamsin Egerton, and four kids.

"It was wild. I've never experienced anything like it: 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium losing their minds, including my two daughters,” he continued.

“And people were so respectful, my daughters were given so many bracelets and everything was really sweet,” the Oppenheimer star added."It was a good event for my daughters’ first concert.”

Josh, known for keeping his personal life private, recently revealed that he and Tamsin had quietly welcomed their baby number 4.

