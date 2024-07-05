 
Geo News

Josh Hartnett dishes on 'wild' Taylor Swift's concert in London

Josh Hartnett attended Taylor Swift's London concert with his daughter last month

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Josh Hartnett dishes on wild Taylor Swifts concert in London
Josh Hartnett dishes on 'wild' Taylor Swift's concert in London

Josh Hartnett has shared his "wild" experience of attending Taylor Swift’s concert with his daughters in London.

Speaking with Hollywood Reporter, the 45-year-old actor revealed that he had "never experienced anything like it" when he took his daughters to see the pop sensation in action at Wembley Stadium.

"I went to the Eras Tour with my daughters recently, and it was wild," shared Josh, who attended the concert along with his wife Tamsin Egerton, and four kids.

"It was wild. I've never experienced anything like it: 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium losing their minds, including my two daughters,” he continued.

“And people were so respectful, my daughters were given so many bracelets and everything was really sweet,” the Oppenheimer star added."It was a good event for my daughters’ first concert.”

Josh, known for keeping his personal life private, recently revealed that he and Tamsin had quietly welcomed their baby number 4.

Vanessa Hudgens speaks out on privacy violation after welcoming first baby
Vanessa Hudgens speaks out on privacy violation after welcoming first baby
Kelly Osbourne expresses regret over leaving music career
Kelly Osbourne expresses regret over leaving music career
Saweetie admits to feeling ‘jitters' with every new music release
Saweetie admits to feeling ‘jitters' with every new music release
Prince Harry picked up phone to call THIS person after Prince William punch
Prince Harry picked up phone to call THIS person after Prince William punch
Kourtney Kardashian discloses her favorite postpartum snack
Kourtney Kardashian discloses her favorite postpartum snack
Jennifer Lopez eyes Drake to rekindle flame amid Ben Affleck split: Report
Jennifer Lopez eyes Drake to rekindle flame amid Ben Affleck split: Report
Zara Tindall discomfort as Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry
Zara Tindall discomfort as Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry
Kourtney Kardashian recalls 'traumatizing' college experience
Kourtney Kardashian recalls 'traumatizing' college experience