Zayn Malik channels his inner 'desi' for magazine photoshoot

Zayn Malik wore three distinct looks featuring two sherwanis and a tuxedo

July 05, 2024

Famous British singer, Zayn Malik, recently donned traditional attire as he was spotted wearing a sherwani.

The pop star recently graced the July cover of Harper’s Bazaar India in which he wore sherwanis designed by Indian designer, Manish Malhotra.

The 31-year-old singer, who is a former band member of One Direction, wore three distinct looks featuring two sherwanis and a tuxedo.

For the first look, Malik donned a sleek noir tuxedo and for the second look, he opted for embodiment of Mughal opulence.

The third and final look showcased a playful twist on the classic navy blue sherwani.

Moreover, he wore matching silk shirt and trousers with Christian Louboutin shoes and silver rings by Bernand James.

It is said that Malik's sense of fashion led him teaming up with footwear designer Giuseppe Zanotti in 2017 to launch a men's shoe line. He also served as creative director for a Versace collection that debuted that year spring.

Talking about his personal life, Malik used to date famous model Gigi Hadid with whom he welcomed a daughter named Khai in September 2020.

However, Zayn and parted ways in October 2021 while sharing a joint custody of his daughter with the model. 

