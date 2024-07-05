Kate Middleton's parents leave her out of Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton’s parents stepped into her forte as her appearance at Wimbledon still hangs in balance.

With the tennis tournament starting on July 1, the Princess of Wales’ attendance continues to remain uncertain as Kensington Palace is yet to share an update.

However, her parents Carole and Michael Middleton attended the high profile event on Thursday, according to visuals obtained by Page Six.

Carole was photographed at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club wearing a floral dress with a cream blazer whereas Michael sported a navy suit and yellow tie.

Kate is known to be a big supporter of the All England Club and is a keen tennis player herself which is why she has presented the Wimbledon trophy to the winning champion several times.

However, her cancer diagnosis is the reason why the Palace is failing to confirm her attendance this year as she announced her illness in March, and further opened up about her chemotherapy.

Royal fans are hopeful of Kate’s return after she attended Trooping of Color last month and stated that she’s looking forward to attending some of her royal duties in the summer.

Previously, All England Club chair Debbie Jevans told the Telegraph, “We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”