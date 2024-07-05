 
Geo News

Jason Derulo recalls terrifying near-death experience

Jason Derulo reflects on the terrifying accident he experience while working out

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Jason Derulo recalls terrifying near-death experience
Jason Derulo recalls terrifying near-death experience 

Jason Derulo reflected on a terrifying accident in which he broke his neck, and it almost cost him his life.

He touched on this during an interview with Paris Hilton on her podcast I Am Paris.

While speaking of the accident, the singer recalled,” I had this tour set up — it was the biggest tour of my life at that point.”

In order to prepare for the tour, the singer worked out with a trainer, who was repeatedly telling him to do back tucks and said, “He had me doing like 50 back tucks back to back to back, which is another one of the worst ideas somebody’s ever had. So I slipped during one of the back tucks and I landed on my head, breaking my C2 vertebrae.”

The singer admitted that it was at that moment that he immediately thought he might die from the injury.

In regards to the accident, Derulo recalled that once he arrived at the hospital and received X-rays and other tests, the doctor arrived with the diagnosis and informed him by saying, “You're still here with us and can move all your limbs. The bad news is you're going to be out for seven months.”

During his recovery process, Derulo found a way to maintain productivity by creating a routine for himself, and during that time he wrote his most successful album, the Talk Dirty album, which hadTalk DirtyOther Side, Marry MeWiggle — all kinds of hits off that album.

Julia Roberts pays a steamy tribute to husband Danny Moder
Julia Roberts pays a steamy tribute to husband Danny Moder
Lupita Nyong'o opens up about pressure following Oscar victory
Lupita Nyong'o opens up about pressure following Oscar victory
Taylor Swift wants to stop 'wasting time' with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift wants to stop 'wasting time' with Travis Kelce
Zac Efron sails with women as ex Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first child
Zac Efron sails with women as ex Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first child
Meghan Markle looking for ‘sit down' as Prince Harry ‘ready to move on'
Meghan Markle looking for ‘sit down' as Prince Harry ‘ready to move on'
Travis Barker left house after Kourtney Kardashian broke Rocky news
Travis Barker left house after Kourtney Kardashian broke Rocky news
Princess Charlotte stands in front as Kate Middleton undergoes chemotherapy
Princess Charlotte stands in front as Kate Middleton undergoes chemotherapy
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey finally in 'great place' after troubles: Report
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey finally in 'great place' after troubles: Report