Jason Derulo recalls terrifying near-death experience

Jason Derulo reflected on a terrifying accident in which he broke his neck, and it almost cost him his life.

He touched on this during an interview with Paris Hilton on her podcast I Am Paris.

While speaking of the accident, the singer recalled,” I had this tour set up — it was the biggest tour of my life at that point.”

In order to prepare for the tour, the singer worked out with a trainer, who was repeatedly telling him to do back tucks and said, “He had me doing like 50 back tucks back to back to back, which is another one of the worst ideas somebody’s ever had. So I slipped during one of the back tucks and I landed on my head, breaking my C2 vertebrae.”

The singer admitted that it was at that moment that he immediately thought he might die from the injury.

In regards to the accident, Derulo recalled that once he arrived at the hospital and received X-rays and other tests, the doctor arrived with the diagnosis and informed him by saying, “You're still here with us and can move all your limbs. The bad news is you're going to be out for seven months.”

During his recovery process, Derulo found a way to maintain productivity by creating a routine for himself, and during that time he wrote his most successful album, the Talk Dirty album, which hadTalk Dirty, Other Side, Marry Me, Wiggle — all kinds of hits off that album.