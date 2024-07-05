Khloe Kardashian shares cute snap of True and Tatum's bonding hour

Khloe Kardashian has dropped a new snap of her children that she couldn't resist sharing with her fans.



The Good American co-founder took to Snapchat with some adorable moments with her children True and Tatum on Thursday.

The mother of two was in the nursery room when she found her six-year-old daughter in her almost two-year-old son's crib.

The kids were all smiles in coordinated loungewear in black and shades of grey, as visible in the adorable snaps.

"She likes to get into Tatum's crib with him," Khloe said of True in the text.

"My everything," she wrote in the next picture.

Khloe, 40, revealed her choice to stay home most times with her kids in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

"For some reason, I keep getting dissected and scrutinized for being 'too mommy.' Like you spend too much time with your kids, you never want to be social, you don't have any friends," she confessed to the cameras.

"But for me, I genuinely feel like I was made to be a mom and there's no other place I would rather be than here with my kids," she added.

"There's gonna be a time that my kids are gonna want to choose their friends over me."

"And right now, when I have the opportunity and the privilege of having dinner with my kids every night, I'm going to take advantage of that."