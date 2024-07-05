Niall Horan makes shocking transport decision amid heavy traffic in Toronto

Niall Horan walks to his own concert due to heavy traffic in Toronto

Niall Horan had to walk to his concert for the first time ever, due to after traffic in Toronto.

The ex One Direction member was set to perform at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, however, the heavy traffic turned chaotic.

While sharing his unusual journey on TikTok with the Proclaimers’ anthem, the singer quips, “I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) in the background. Traffic too crazy in Toronto, so I'm walking to the venue.”

Niall also continued while reflecting on his career and said, “In all my years of playing shows, I don't think I've ever walked into a venue.”

After triumphantly reaching his destination, he even went as far as to exclaim, "We've made it!”

It is pertinent to mention that, previously, Horan opened up about the overwhelming nature of fame with One Direction, confessing to The Sun's Bizarre column that there were times he was petrified to step outside.

Niall Horan further recounts a harrowing experience of his life, "There were periods where you'd go out and you wouldn't get five yards outside the door."

Furthermore, he reflected on the sudden rise to stardom by saying, "There is a side of it where you've just come from zero to hero, the shock of it. It's a shock to the system and you're trying to live a normal life."

The ‘Slow Hands’ singer hasn't joined his One Direction pals on stage since their break in 2015. However, he has made a name of himself as a solo star and confesses that he’s quite peaceful without any hassles.