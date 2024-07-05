 
King Charles kept in dark about Kate Middleton health status

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Kate Middleton may make an appearance at Wimbledon after the Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour to support King Charles.

However, it is being claimed that the Princess of Wales is feeling pressured into attending Wimbledon as Charles cannot lose the “royal family’s jewel in the crown.”

Speaking with Fox News Digital, a royal expert claimed that Charles wants Kate to make another appearance not knowing how she is really feeling amid cancer battle.

Ian Pelhamc Turner claimed that he is being kept in dark about Prince William’s wife’s health status. “The reality is nobody really knows how Kate is,” Turner told the publication.

He also noted that Charles along with other members of the Royal family are going to remain “tight-lipped” about her treatment even if they get to know about it.

“There are many whispers by those who wish to further their careers. But in reality, when the royal family wishes to close the doors on the world, they have had centuries of practice in the art,” he said.

“Kate has been stated by the global press as the royal family’s jewel in the crown,” Turner added. “She [is seen as] the No. 1 royal … stabilizing the monarchy’s future.”

