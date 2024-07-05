Katie Holmes to level up her dating game years after Tom Cruise divorce

Katie Holmes might start getting back into the dating game after her daughter Suri, who she shares with Tom Cruise, finished high school.

With the 18-year-old set to start college at Carnegie Mellon University in the fall, the actress thinks she has done right by her duties of motherhood.

“Motherhood was always her main priority. She may even try to start a romance. A dating app isn’t out of the question. She’ll see what the next year brings,” an insider told OK! Magazine.

They added, “Katie’s friends say she seems ready to explore new things and to spread her wings and fly. There's excitement about the unknown!”

However, that doesn’t mean she will stop being concerned about Suri, but also avoids being “too clingy.”

“She does expect to get a daily text once Suri leaves. Instead of wallowing in having an empty nest, Katie appears to be looking at it as an opportunity. "She’s doing more projects, dipping her toes into fashion and continuing to elevate her own style,” the tipster noted.