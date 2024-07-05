Photo: Jennifer Lopez to witness 'ugliest' fate after Ben Affleck divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly fallen victim to bad luck in marriages.

For those unversed, the 54-year-old has been divorced for three times and reportedly she is headed towards her fourth one as Ben Affleck marriage is strained.

But heartbroken will not be the only loss that she goes through if her long-time love Ben Affleck decides to step back from his marital vows.

As per the latest findings of Closer Magazine, an insider spilled the beans, “Aside from the heartache and emotional ups and downs of their current situation, the fact that there is prenup and all the logistics that entails have been weighing heavily on Jen.”

Well-wishers of Get on The Floor crooner have also advised her to make amends with Ben at any cost or she will suffer a great downfall.

“She’s been warned this could potentially become one of Hollywood’s ugliest divorces, which would be her worst nightmare,” they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sparked split rumours in May 2024, and have been sighted without their marriage rings several times since then.