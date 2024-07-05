 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez to witness 'ugliest' fate after Ben Affleck divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seemingly headed towards one of the worst divorces of Hollywood

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Lopez to witness ugliest fate after Ben Affleck divorce: Report
Photo: Jennifer Lopez to witness 'ugliest' fate after Ben Affleck divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly fallen victim to bad luck in marriages.

For those unversed, the 54-year-old has been divorced for three times and reportedly she is headed towards her fourth one as Ben Affleck marriage is strained. 

But heartbroken will not be the only loss that she goes through if her long-time love Ben Affleck decides to step back from his marital vows.

As per the latest findings of Closer Magazine, an insider spilled the beans, “Aside from the heartache and emotional ups and downs of their current situation, the fact that there is prenup and all the logistics that entails have been weighing heavily on Jen.”

Well-wishers of Get on The Floor crooner have also advised her to make amends with Ben at any cost or she will suffer a great downfall.

“She’s been warned this could potentially become one of Hollywood’s ugliest divorces, which would be her worst nightmare,” they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sparked split rumours in May 2024, and have been sighted without their marriage rings several times since then. 

Prince Harry receives massive support amid Pat Tillman Award backlash
Prince Harry receives massive support amid Pat Tillman Award backlash
All about Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker relationship as they welcome first baby
All about Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker relationship as they welcome first baby
Buckingham Palace issues major statement ahead of Prince William's Germany trip
Buckingham Palace issues major statement ahead of Prince William's Germany trip
Niall Horan makes shocking transport decision amid heavy traffic in Toronto
Niall Horan makes shocking transport decision amid heavy traffic in Toronto
Meghan Markle wishes to ‘hash things through' with The Firm but THIS stands in way
Meghan Markle wishes to ‘hash things through' with The Firm but THIS stands in way
Kensington Palace announces Kate Middleton, Prince William's big decision
Kensington Palace announces Kate Middleton, Prince William's big decision
King Charles kept in dark about Kate Middleton health status
King Charles kept in dark about Kate Middleton health status
Prince Harry changes his plans to visit UK to see King Charles
Prince Harry changes his plans to visit UK to see King Charles