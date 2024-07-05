Prince Harry fighting a series of PR hits with his life

Prince Harry, the “quintessential poster children for over-sharing” is currently facing massive odds by meeting a series of PR hits.

Comments about all of this have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she claimed, “After a couple of years of the couple as the quintessential poster children for over-sharing, what then emerged was Sussex 2.0 which saw them trade their on-camera carping for infotainment (polo and entertaining TV shows), jam (in the case of Meghan’s still to launch American Riviera Orchard) and Harry’s public image solely focused on his philanthropic work.”

“This remaking of the Duke has really come into focus this year, starting with the a trip to Canada to promote next year’s Invictus Games, then to Nigeria in May, again to highlight Invictus, along with Harry appearing via video link to speak to the winners of this year’s Diana Awards and only last week, him undertaking events with the child bereavement charity Scotty’s Little Soldier.”

“Goodo, then! Except all this, which should have been a sure-fire, slam dunk has coincided with a series of PR hits.”

From the association with a charity accused of rape and endangerment of life, to the Tillman situation and even anti-royal claims, revealed within the last two years.

All in all Ms Elser feels, “Leaving aside the question of the validity or lack thereof of these arguments, the situation remains one of rock meet hard place.”