Taylor Swift brings back 'The Archer' song to her 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just kicked off her sensational Eras Tour in the city of Amsterdam on July 4, 2024.

The people in Amsterdam had more than one reason to be ecstatic on the Fourth of July, as the 34-year-old songstress played her first night in the city at the sold-out Johan Cruijff ArenA.

According to a fan-recorded video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, for the surprise segment of the tour, Swift performed a medley of her two songs, Lover’s The Archer and Midnights’ Question…?

The Archer was one of the songs that was previously cut to make room for new material, particularly after May 9, when songs from The Tortured Poets Department were incorporated into the setlist.

Swift also performed a mashup of her latest song, Guilty as Sin? from The Tortured Poets Department and Untouchable from her album Fearless (Taylor's Version), according to another video uploaded on X.



The Lover crooner is all set to perform for two more, consecutive nights in Amsterdam, on July 5 and July 6 before she heads out towards Zürich, Switzerland for her performance there on July 9.