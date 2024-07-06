Prince Harry's bright and shiny being plagued by grey

Prince Harry is reportedly seeing the tides turn away, and his bright and shiny US future turn to hues of grey.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the possibility of the Sussexes changing living arrangements because “The Sussexes chose the States not only for their home but as the base of their professional operations and commercial dealings.”

So “Would Netflix be as keen or even able to use the couple to the same degree if they suddenly had to go to, I’m spitballing here, the Bahamas, for shoots or meetings? Netflix does Nassau?”

“This logistical and PR nightmare is all a vague hypothetical for now, but what isn’t, at least according to Quinn, is that Harry’s not having as bright and shiny a time in the US as he once was,” she added before concluding.