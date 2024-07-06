 
Geo News

Prince Harry's bright and shiny being plagued by grey

Prince Harry is reportedly facing the brunt of the changing tides

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2024

Prince Harrys bright and shiny being plagued by grey
Prince Harry's bright and shiny being plagued by grey

Prince Harry is reportedly seeing the tides turn away, and his bright and shiny US future turn to hues of grey.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the possibility of the Sussexes changing living arrangements because “The Sussexes chose the States not only for their home but as the base of their professional operations and commercial dealings.”

So “Would Netflix be as keen or even able to use the couple to the same degree if they suddenly had to go to, I’m spitballing here, the Bahamas, for shoots or meetings? Netflix does Nassau?”

“This logistical and PR nightmare is all a vague hypothetical for now, but what isn’t, at least according to Quinn, is that Harry’s not having as bright and shiny a time in the US as he once was,” she added before concluding.

Guns N' Roses Slash reveals the artist who inspired him
Guns N' Roses Slash reveals the artist who inspired him
Prince Harry regretting his move with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry regretting his move with Meghan Markle
Sabrina Carpenter branded 'crazy' by fellow musician
Sabrina Carpenter branded 'crazy' by fellow musician
Marlon Wayans slams burglars for wasting 'your energy or your life'
Marlon Wayans slams burglars for wasting 'your energy or your life'
Amanda Kloots pens emotional note for Nick Cordero on 4th death anniversary
Amanda Kloots pens emotional note for Nick Cordero on 4th death anniversary
Simon Pegg shares his opinion on possibility of ‘Shaun of the Dead' reboot
Simon Pegg shares his opinion on possibility of ‘Shaun of the Dead' reboot
Kourtney Kardashian hopes in name changing trend
Kourtney Kardashian hopes in name changing trend
Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott in 'crisis talks' amid rift rumours: Report
Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott in 'crisis talks' amid rift rumours: Report