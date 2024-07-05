Amanda Kloots pens emotional note for Nick Cordero on 4th death anniversary

Amanda Kloots marked the fourth death anniversary of her late husband Nick Cordero.



The 42-year-old host took to her official Instagram account to share a heartfelt tribute in honor of her late husband.

It is pertinent to mention that the Broadway actor died on July 5, 2020 at the age of 41 due to COVID-19 complications.

The Talk co-host, 42, posted a montage video set to Sting’s song, Every Breath You Take.

The clip features Kloot's special moment spent with Cordero and their now 5-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

Along with the video, she penned down an emotional message, stating, "Missing Nick Cordero today on the four year anniversary of his death."

Kloots went on to say, "Whenever I put a post like this together it really hits me how much loss cuts into you in ways you might never heal from. However, in going through all the pictures, as hard as it might be, I get to relive all our stories.”

While gushing about her husband she further added, “Nick was so funny, happy, full of life and love, so talented and one of the biggest dreamers I knew. Take the photos and record life. Save them, they’ve saved me through this."

Moreover, Kloots also requested her followers to share Cordero’s pictures or videos to their feeds.

"Let’s lift him up! Tell a story about him or why you were inspired by him. It would help me so much today to read every single one. I’ll repost them all!” she wrote.

For those unversed, Amanda Kloots tied the knot with Nick Cordero on September 3, 2017.

The couple welcomed their son, Elvis in 2019.