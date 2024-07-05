Marlon Wayans slams burglars for wasting 'your energy or your life'

Marlon Wayans just addressed the burglary at his house that occurred and updated his followers about it.

The comedian took to his official Instagram account to upload a video and detail the situation, on Thursday.

He penned a lengthy caption about the scenario as he revealed that his home had been burglarized, stating, "God is so Good. Everyone is fine. I’m grateful."

"I don’t have anything valuable in my house except MY HOUSE. Sorry, I live a simple life with 2 cats and one of them is a 1994 Range Rover, you will need a jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead," he continued.

Wayans continued, "Robbers don’t waste your energy or your life doing home invasions, s*** is too heavy!!! You want to carry all that bulls***? Throw your back out, and for what?!"

Wayans said the most valuable thing in his house was his house, itself. "So unless you were gonna put that s--- on a truck and drag it away, then you did well. But I don't own s***," he continued.

As the actor concluded his message, he noted, "I repeat I don’t own s--- valuable. I don’t have a bunch of cash or jewelry. Please pick a better (bullseye emoji) thank you and love you… still."