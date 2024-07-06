Emma Roberts claps back at ‘Madame Web’ negative criticism

Emma Roberts defended Madame Web and blamed internet culture for making jokes about everything.



During an interview with Variety, while promoting her latest film Space Cadet, the 33-year-old actress talked about the film released in March.

She told the outlet, "I personally really loved Madame Web. I really enjoyed the movie."

Roberts played the role of Mary Parker, along with costars including Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.

"I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think, did an amazing job. She’s the reason I wanted to do that movie," she continued.

The American Horror Story star then recalled the negative criticism film received, she said, "If it wasn’t for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would’ve been different."

"And that’s what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I’ve done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now," she added.