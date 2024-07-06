Meghan Markle relies on Netflix for 'financial security'

Meghan Markle should hope that her Netflix show does wonders or else she and Harry are risking losing their $100 million deal.

According to Daily Beast, the Duchess of Sussex has wrapped up the filming of her unnamed cooking series, which aims to “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” for the streaming giant.

“It all went well, and it is in the can,” a source told the outlet.

The show is part of her and Harry’s $100 million five-year deal with Netflix.

The show is yet to get an airing date and name, however, there are already concerns that the couple's Netflix deal may not be renewed when it ends in 2025.

“Meghan Markle has just wrapped up filming on a new cooking and home show for Netflix, a show which has yet to receive a formal title or air date, as part of the Sussexes $100m deal and was filmed at a property near their Montecito mansion in Los Angeles,” Sky News host Rita Panahi shared.

She added, “It’s apparently going to focus on the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship – and I’ve gotta say, it sounds bloody awful.”

On the other hand, PR consultant and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that if Netflix pulls the plug on their deal, the couple could be “in financial trouble.”

“If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble. Since their exposés of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix,” he told Mirror.