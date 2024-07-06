 
Geo News

Kate Middleton firmly backs Prince William's future plans about Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William wants to follow in the footsteps of his father King Charles for a slimmed-down monarchy

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2024

Kate Middleton firmly backs Prince Williams future plans about Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton firmly backs Prince William's future plans about Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton firmly supports her husband Prince William for his future plans about estranged brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The In Touch Weekly, citing an insider, reported, “Kate is 100 percent behind William and supports him in everything he does.”

The publication reported that Prince William wants to follow in the footsteps of his father King Charles for a slimmed-down monarchy and keep the culling going once the Prince of Wales becomes king.

A friend of Prince William told the In Touch Weekly, “When the older members of the family retire His Royal Highness won’t be inviting anyone else to become working royals.”

Archie and Lilibet doting parents stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and now the source says, “Harry and Meghan are never coming back to The Firm — and even if they could, it’s unlikely they would be welcomed back as working royals and have the same privileges they used to have."

Especially once William is king: “The feeling is that Harry and Meghan made their choice and now must live with it.”

Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, is 100 percent behind her husband and supports him in everything he does.

Kate Middleton finally reacts to Meghan Markle's olive branch amid cancer fight
Kate Middleton finally reacts to Meghan Markle's olive branch amid cancer fight
Shania Twain celebrates 81-year-old fan with sweet gesture
Shania Twain celebrates 81-year-old fan with sweet gesture
Meghan Markle reaches out to Kate Middleton for Prince Harry
Meghan Markle reaches out to Kate Middleton for Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'can't fool' public with idle trophies: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'can't fool' public with idle trophies: Expert
Kate Middleton's friend breaks silence on her Wimbledon appearance
Kate Middleton's friend breaks silence on her Wimbledon appearance
Royal family on 'high alert' due to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move
Royal family on 'high alert' due to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move
Prince Harry struggling in 'unfriendly' US as Meghan continues to thrive
Prince Harry struggling in 'unfriendly' US as Meghan continues to thrive
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish fans clash over Jack Antonoff's shady remark
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish fans clash over Jack Antonoff's shady remark