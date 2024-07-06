Kate Middleton firmly backs Prince William's future plans about Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton firmly supports her husband Prince William for his future plans about estranged brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.



The In Touch Weekly, citing an insider, reported, “Kate is 100 percent behind William and supports him in everything he does.”

The publication reported that Prince William wants to follow in the footsteps of his father King Charles for a slimmed-down monarchy and keep the culling going once the Prince of Wales becomes king.

A friend of Prince William told the In Touch Weekly, “When the older members of the family retire His Royal Highness won’t be inviting anyone else to become working royals.”

Archie and Lilibet doting parents stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020 and now the source says, “Harry and Meghan are never coming back to The Firm — and even if they could, it’s unlikely they would be welcomed back as working royals and have the same privileges they used to have."

Especially once William is king: “The feeling is that Harry and Meghan made their choice and now must live with it.”

