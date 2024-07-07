Plastic surgeon finally reveals what's happened to Zac Efron's face?

A leading plastic surgeon Dr Mark Solomos revealed the multiple reasons behind the changing face of Zac Efron, the actor who rose to fame from teenage drama High School Musical.



In an interview with MailOnline, the surgeon spoke shared that he collated 20 pictures of the actor over 20 years to show the drastic development of his chiselled jawline.

Speaking on Efron's younger features plastic surgeon Dr Mark Solomos told the publication: 'As a young boy Efronappears to have more of an oval shaped face which is a combination of square and round.

Concluding all his thoughts on Efron's transforming features Dr Mark Solomos said, "I think he's had that reversed or removed as the jaw we can see has lost its angular shape and the face is more rounded."

"It's also worth noting that Efron's weight and body shape has changed many times over the years to accommodate various roles- weight loss/gain, diets etc will also have an impact on one's face- naturally if there's more weight on a face it will appear softer and rounder too."

Efron has been the centre of attention since his movie A Family Affair released, fueling rumours of cosmetic surgery over his seemingly ever-changing jawline.

However, the 36-year-old actor claimed his changing appearance is a result of a near-death accident that happened back in 2013.