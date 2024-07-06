'Barbie' star reveals sweet gesture he does to Margot Robbie

Rob Brydon, who briefly appears in Barbie as Sugar Daddy Ken, revealed he once wished Margot Robbie a birthday in his Gavin and Stacey avatar, but he did not remember until the actress reminded him on set.



During an interview with The Times of London, the Welsh actor recalled that the Suicide Squad actress was a big fan of the 2007 sitcom. He shared, "Years ago, Margot's friend asked me to record a birthday message for her as Uncle Bryn [his character in Gavin and Stacey]."

"I bumped into Margot when I went for a Barbie wardrobe fitting. She said, 'You don't remember doing that message, do you?' I said, 'No, to be honest, I forgot.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Rob admitted he had no idea how huge a hit Barbie would become when he was shooting for it. "Being in it for just a day, I had no idea."

Following this, the veteran actor urged every actor to do their roles earnestly: "I am not here to blow my own trumpet, but there is a lesson for young actors—do your best in every role."

He continued, "[Director] Greta Gerwig told me she was a fan of Human Remains [a BBC comedy, in which Brydon played seven different men going through various divorces, released back in 2000], which amazed me."