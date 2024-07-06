Lupita Nyong'o reveals the one thing she did not want to repeat at Oscars

Lupita Nyong'o just revealed how hard she wished to not embarrass herself at the Oscars ceremony.

In her exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 41-year-old actress opened up about how she did not want history to repeat itself.

She recalled being extremely nervous at the 2014 Oscars as she was up for the award in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie 12 Years a Slave.

Recalling how, the previous year, that is in 2013, Jennifer Lawerence had tripped as she went on stage after bagging an Oscar in the category of Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook, Nyong’o discussed her anxiety.

"I remember worrying about how much fabric I had to hold going up the steps," Nyong'o stated.

She continued, "I was like, 'I can't trip.' Jennifer Lawrence already did that the year before, so it's not cute when you're the second person tripping up the stairs. That's lame."

Emphasizing on the fact that she "really just didn't want to trip," the star added, "I remember having that fear, and then I remember a throbbing sensation in my whole body. It was just so unbelievable."