Photo: Kevin Costner open to date Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, more: Source

Kevin Costner is looking forward to welcome a new woman in his life.

After finalizing his divorce with former wife Christine Baumgartner earlier this year, Kevin reportedly has a fling with the songstress Jewel.

Nonetheless, their relationship did not last long as he was soon “dumped” by the star. According to the newest findings of Life & Style, the Horizon star is eyeing A-listed Hollywood beauties to date.

“There are so many gorgeous and eligible women in his circle catching his eye right now. They were off limits to him when he was married,” an insider recently dished.

They also added, “Even in the past he avoided dating anyone in the industry because he worried it would lead to a conflict, but he’s thrown that old rule out and is seeing all the possibilities instead.”

The source went on to point out that the 69-year-old actor enjoys an A-list position in the industry, and seeks a life partner from the same category.

“He’s A-list, so there’s no reason he shouldn’t have an A-list girlfriend. He’s always been close to Jennifer Aniston, who adores him and would most likely go on a date with him in a heartbeat,” they continued.

The source also revealed, “There’s Sandra Bullock, who he’s known for years. Reese Witherspoon is single now and he’s always had a crush on her, there’s nothing to stop him from asking her out. And the same goes for Angelina Jolie, who he could easily get an intro to through his good buddy Billy Bob Thornton.”

Wrapping up the discussion, the insider stated, “He’s done holding himself back, he’s totally opened up to the idea of dating a fellow movie star, and everyone in his world is cheering him on.”