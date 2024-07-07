Photo: Sean Stewart's new partner after Jody divorce revealed

Sean Stewart is reportedly calling it quits with wife Jody Weintraub.

A source spilled the beans on the matter and told People Magazine, “It just wasn’t working with Jody.”

The source also addressed that while they have not been officially divorced yet, the duo is not living together.

“They tried but are in the process of divorcing and haven’t really been together for months,” they continued.

Speaking of Sean’s new partner, the insider dished that it is his long-time friend Julia Stambler.

The new flames reportedly “rekindled a longtime friendship and developed an attraction.” “

“They ran into each other at the Glen Centre in Bel Air and started texting and planned to do some healthy hangs together,” adding, “They are both very balanced.”

“Sean’s a really good guy and she’s excited and a little overwhelmed," the insider added of Julia and stated, “She saw him in a new light.”

“Sean and Julia are both wanting a family life, and as they were talking about what they want in life everything just clicked .It was just an instant soulmate connection. All of their friends agree,” they declared before signing off from the chat.