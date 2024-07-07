Lindsay Hubbard 'focused on my present' as she expects first child

Lindsay Hubbard just proved every cloud does have a silver lining.

After less than a year, when her ex-fiancé Carl Radke, called off their wedding, the Summer House star found happiness again.

She, not only fell in love with a new man, but also announced, on the Fourth of July, that she is expecting her first child.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Hubbard stated, "It's just so clear to me that the universe had a plan," adding, "I feel like my prayers were answered."

Additionally, addressing how Radke would be reacting to the birth of her child, she expressed no interest.

"I'm sure he'll find out when the rest of the world finds out, but I'm not calling him up and having a conversation with him," she said.

With a tone of finality, Lindsay Hubbard clarified, "That relationship is in my past, and I can't really focus on my past anymore because I'm so focused on my present and my future," she adds. "And to be honest, his emotions are no longer my responsibility. It's just not my problem anymore."