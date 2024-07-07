 
Bronson Pinchot reveals what Eddie Murphy was 'all into' once

Bronson Pinchot spilled the beans on Eddie Murphy's hidden interests

July 07, 2024

Bronson Pinchot recently had a candid chat about his chat with Eddie Murphy. 

The actor, who is popular for his roles in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F alongside Eddie Murphy, recently had an interview with People Magazine

Speaking of his character Serge, Bronson told the outlet, "We're standing next to it and just waiting for something. And I said, 'Do you like cars?'”

“And he said, 'Oh, I used to. I used to be all into that, and who has time for that anymore?' I said, 'Yeah, I used to be like that about houses. I had six houses at one point.' I said, 'Who has time for that?'" he continued.

Continuing to address his love for real estate, he revealed, “I was able to buy six houses for the price of a New York condo,” because of his interest in the historic architecture especially regarding homes situated in Susquehanna County, Pa.

“People did not understand or couldn't absorb the reason that an actor would want to live 150 miles from New York City in the middle of nowhere. They could never quite believe it,” he declared before moving to a new topic. 

